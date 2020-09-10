Will Welcome Her If She Joins BJP: Athawale After Meeting Kangana
RPI president said earlier said that the party workers will provide protection to Kangana when she reaches Mumbai.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at Kangana Ranaut’s residence in Mumbai to talk to her, soon after the actor visited her demolished office in the city’s Pali Hill area.
BMC demolished a part of the actor’s office, which they claimed was ‘illegal’ construction.
“Kangana is a victim of revenge, she is being harassed because she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death,” Athawale said in a media briefing.
He further mentioned that Republican Party of India (PRI) will always support Ranaut and action should be taken against the authorities who demolished her office, without any notice.
“Kangana said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we’ll welcome her,” Union Minister Athawale said after meeting the actress.
The RPI president on Tuesday had said that the party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai.
"RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said in a tweet.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Kangana-BMC matter till 22 September.
Meanwhile, a police complaint has been registered against Ranaut after making statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on her social media.
She had posted a video where she warned the Maharashtra Chief Minister that ‘his ego will be destroyed, just like he destroyed her office’.
On 8 September, BMC had issued a 'stop work' notice to Ranaut, stating that she has violated construction norms while building her office Manikarnika Films. The actor was asked to reply within 24 hours.
On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition filed by her lawyer.
(With inputs from ANI)
