Narada Case: HC Defers Hearing Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’

A Bench of acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC Rajesh Bindal and Justice Ajit Banerjee had heard the matter on Wednesday, during which the CBI had also petitioned to make Banerjee, the state’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, and party leader Kalyan Banerjee party in the matter.

Representing the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reportedly said, “There are circumstances which are extraordinary, unusual, which, in my memory, have not happened in court. The shocking facts have been placed on record,” referring to the violence that erupted outside the CBI office in Kolkata after the TMC leaders were taken into custody.

Chief Minister Banerjee had gone on to sit on a Dharna, demanding to be arrested along with the leaders. Following the protests, the TMC leaders were granted bail by a local court.

However, in a late-night development, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail granted to them.

In the hearing, the court stated that it had stayed the bail order only on the consideration that “maybe the mob pressure pressurised the court to grant bail (sic).”

Offering defence, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi highlighted “the delicious irony made by the so-called premier agency is that they argued the case here without serving any notice on us.”

Adding that no court can stay interim-bail without giving notice to the accused.