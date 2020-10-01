Umar Khalid Arrested in 2nd Case, Sent to 3-Day Police Custody 

Former JNU student and UAPA accused Umar Khalid has been arrested under FIR 101, registered with Crime Branch on Thursday, 1 October. He has also been sent to three-day police custody for further investigation, The Quint has learnt.

This is the second FIR under which Khalid has been formally arrested. This FIR, registered on 25 February 2020, investigated the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi.

The first is FIR 59, where, along with other charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked.