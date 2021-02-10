U’Khand Glacier Burst: ISRO Releases Images of the Damage 

These images come as multiple agencies are engaged in relief operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and other areas. A DRDO team is working along with ISRO scientists and experts to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.

Rescue operations were intensified on Wednesday, 10 February, with the employment of drones and remote-sensing equipment to locate over 30 people trapped inside the 500-metre-long tunnel at NTPC’s Tapovan site.

All concerned agencies of the Centre and the state are monitoring the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 February, regarding the flash floods in Uttarakhand, while, scientists are investigating the cause of the glacier to break.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)