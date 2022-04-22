'Legal Technicalities' in Extraditing Mallya, Nirav Modi to India: Boris Johnson
While addressing a press conference on Friday, 22 April, amid his visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that some "legal technicalities" were obstructing the extradition of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to India.
"There are legal technicalities which have made it very difficult," Johnson said while speaking on the extradition process, as per news agency ANI.
However, he added that the British government had ordered the extradition of the two businessmen. "We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India," the prime minister said.
Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, had earlier been received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The prime minister also condemned "extremist elements" like those who were supporting the formation of Khalistan, saying, "We have a very strong view that we don't tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries, threatening India."
The prime minister said that an anti-extremist task force would be established to help India counter such forces.
Johnson also added that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be signed between India and Britain by Diwali this year. "PM Narendra Modi and I have told our negotiators to conclude the Free Trade Agreement by Diwali."
'Well-Known That India's Position on Russia Won't Change': UK PM
Johnson also spoke on the war in Ukraine and India's relations with Russia in that regard at the press conference.
The way in which the situation is, not just in Ukraine but around the world, is obliging the United Kingdom (UK) and India to do more, Johnson said, adding, "The position on Russia India has is well known. It is not going to change," ANI reported.
He also added that it was a "realistic possibility" that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could go well into the next year, and that Moscow could actually win the war, as Western intelligence officials have claimed.
"It is a realistic possibility. Putin has a huge army... the only option he has now is to continue to use his grinding approach led by artillery," the British prime minister said.
However, he cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be able to win over the "spirit" of the Ukrainian people, even if he did win the war.
Johnson also said that the UK would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv next week.
'PM Modi My Khaas Dost': Johnson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with Johnson at the Hyderabad House earlier on Friday, following which the world leaders issued a joint statement, where they affirmed their partnership on matters of defence and strategic cooperation.
"I had an amazing reception, I felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar... my face was ubiquitous everywhere, like Amitabh Bachchan," Johnson said at the opening of his remarks, calling the Indian PM his 'khaas dost.'
The two nations also issued a joint 'India-United Kingdom Cyber Statement,' stating "Today, India and the United Kingdom outline our commitment to a joint program of cooperation to deliver this partnership, focused on cyber governance, deterrence, resilience, and capacity building."
Johnson added that the shared interests between the two nations, including keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, sustainable homegrown energy, and defence threats were also discussed. "This visit has deepened our relationship," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
