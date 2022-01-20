UK Firm Alleges War Crimes in Kashmir, Seeks Arrest of Amit Shah, MM Naravane

Seeking arrest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Army Chief General MM Naravane, a London-based firm, on Thursday, 20 January, filed an application with the United Kingdom (UK) Police over alleged war crimes in Kashmir, AP reported.

According to the report, law firm Stoke White submitted evidence that shows how Indian forces were responsible for torture, kidnapping, and killing of activists, journalist, and civilians.

The firm claims that the report is based on over 2,000 testimonies taken during 2020-21 and also accuses eight senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture.

“There is strong reason to believe that Indian authorities are conducting war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir,” reported AP, quoting the report.