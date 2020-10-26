UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail in PNB Fraud Case for 7th Time

In a major setback to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, a UK court on Monday, 26 October, again rejected his bail plea. This is the seventh time that the UK court has rejected Nirav Modi's bail plea.

Modi, who is wanted in India by Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and has been at London's Wandsworth Prison since his arrest in March 2019, will appear before a court next month, via video-link, for the second phase of his extradition trial.