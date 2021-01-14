109 People Found Positive with New UK COVID Variant, 7 New Cases

Those tested positive for the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities.

After a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK, limited services have been resumed between the two countries. File image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK coronavirus variant has risen to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, 14 January.

On Wednesday, this number stood at 102.

Those who tested positive for the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities under the tutelage of the respective state governments, the Centre said. Those who were in close contact with them have been quarantined, and contact tracing is underway for others.

After a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK, in view of the new variant, which is said to be much more infectious, limited services have been resumed between the two countries.

India recorded 16,946 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the country to 1,05,12,093. The death toll increased by 198 to 1,51,727.

