102 People Found Positive With New UK COVID Variant, Six New Cases

The number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has risen to 102, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, 13 January.

On Monday, the figure stood at 96.

"The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today," the government said on Wednesday.

As per the government, those infected with the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.