102 People Found Positive With New UK COVID Variant, Six New Cases
Those infected with the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities.
The number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has risen to 102, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, 13 January.
On Monday, the figure stood at 96.
"The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today," the government said on Wednesday.
As per the government, those infected with the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.
After a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK in view of the new variant, which is said to be much more infectious, limited services have been resumed between the two countries.
India on Wednesday reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,04,95,147. The death toll increased by 202 to 1,51,529. According to Health Ministry data, there are 2,14,507 active cases across the country currently, while 1,01,29,111 patients have been discharged.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.