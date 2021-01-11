96 People Found Positive With New UK COVID Variant, 6 New Cases
The new UK coronavirus variant is said to be much more infectious.
The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK coronavirus variant in India rose from six to 96, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 11 January.
“The total number of people found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 is 96,” the ministry confirmed.
As per the government, those infected with the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.
After a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK, in view of the new variant, which is said to be much more infectious, limited services have been resumed between the two countries.
India on Monday reported 16,311 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,04,66,595. The death toll increased from 161 to 1,51,160. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,22,526 active cases across the country, while 1,00,92,909 patients have been discharged.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.