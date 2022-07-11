The Uber Files: How 2014 Delhi Rape Case Unfolded

Almost eight years ago, a 27-year-old woman was raped by an Uber driver on 5 December 2014 in Delhi – leading to the cab aggregator's ban in the national capital, and the eventual exit of Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick.

The driver, 32-year-old Shiv Kumar Yadav, convicted by a Delhi court, is serving life imprisonment. The case, and the horrific incident, is back in news.

Data from The Uber Files – internal emails and documents obtained by The Guardian and shared with the Indian Express – which is a part of the International Consortium of Investigative journalists – revealed that the cab aggregator's first response to the crime was to "shift blame to flawed Indian background checks."

Email exchanges also revealed that the company's focus was on "damage control to prevent a reputational fallout in other global markets."