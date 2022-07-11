Evading Police, Secretly Lobbying Govts: Major Revelations From the Uber Files

Ride sharing company Uber used unethical and potentially illegal methods to fuel its aggressive expansion beginning 2013, a cache of leaked confidential files suggests.

Among other things, Uber reportedly lobbied top politicians to relax laws, evaded regulatory authorities, and considered leveraging violent backlash against its own drivers to gather public and regulatory support.

The leaked cache consists of more than 124,000 records, including 83,000 emails and 1,000 other files detailing conversations from 2013 to 2017 – collectively called the 'Uber files'.

The documents were first leaked to The Guardian, which shared them with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a nonprofit network of reporters, to facilitate "a global investigation in the public interest".

Here are some of the major revelations: