UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Agra Hospital as Health Deteriorates
Rehman has been accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
27-year-old Atiq-ur Rehman, accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in September 2020, was on Wednesday, 22 September, admitted to a hospital in Agra, following a rapid deterioration in his health condition.
The UP police had booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, in October 2020, under various stringent sections of the IPC, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
"Today, Atiq-ur's health condition is very serious. Medical treatment is the basic right of an accused. Since, he was booked under the draconian UAPA, while struggling between life and death, he was forced to wait month along. Apart from this, a medical emergency application was also filed by his Lucknow lawyer Mr Sheeran M Alvi before the PMLA Court today evening."Rehman's lawyers in a press statement
"Atiq-ur Rehman was on his way from Mathura to Lucknow court for the PMLA case when he complained of chest pain. He had to be admitted to a hospital in Agra. His condition is very serious. His family is on their way from Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow to see him," Advocate Madhuvan Dutt told The Quint on Wednesday.
Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), has been foisted as 'accused number one' in the 'conspiracy' case.
He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation. Last year, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had advised him to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.
However, he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.
Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.
