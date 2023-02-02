Two Polish Nationals Killed, 19 Rescued in Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg
Soon after the incident, authorities in J&K, also issued a medium danger avalanche warning in four districts.
Two Polish nationals lost their lives and 19 others were rescued in a massive avalanche that hit a popular ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday, 1 February.
Three teams of 21 foreign nationals and two local guides were at the ski slopes in Hapatkhud Kangdori when the avalanche came rolling down around 12.30 pm, the police said.
The police said that rescue operations are underway after the avalanche hit the Afarwat peak on Wednesday afternoon. Visuals from the scene showed panic among tourists.
"Rescue ops at Gulmarg avalanche, Baramulla police teams along with others on job. So far 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully. Dead bodies of 2 foreign nationals recovered being shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure," the police said.
Soon after the incident, authorities in the union territory, on Wednesday, issued a medium danger avalanche warning in four districts in view of the recent snowfall in the Valley, reported news agency PTI.
"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above the altitude of 2,400 metres over Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora in the next 24 hours," an official said.
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Avalanche
