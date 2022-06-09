Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Cabinet, 2 New Ministers Take Oath

"I have been given huge responsibility by the CM. PHC department is his most important topic. This will be challenging for me and I will put in a lot of effort. All three departments given to me are very important, it will be my responsibility to take them forward," Jayanta Malla Baruah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We will have to work as it is a new department. I will speak with CM & work positively in this matter," Nandita Garlosa said after the swearing-in ceremony.

The chief minister also reshuffled a few departments. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who was in charge of the transportation ministry earlier, has been allotted the forest department, replacing Parimal Suklabaidya, who will now be heading the transportation department.