Two Days After Exit from RS, Arpita Ghosh Appointed TMC State General Secretary
Ghosh, who still had five years left to complete her tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, resigned on 17 September.
Two days after resigning from the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh has been appointed as the state general secretary on Friday, 17 September, reported PTI.
Ghosh, who still had five years left to complete her tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, said that she did not step down under pressure from any person or the party.
"There is very little space to work in the Rajya Sabha, and because of the pandemic, everything is stopped. I wanted to work for the party and the people, so I resigned. There was no pressure from anybody. I want to concentrate more on the organisational works of the party," said Ghosh.
Ghosh sent her resignation letter to Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday, 14 September, and it was accepted on the same day.
She said, "It was not so easy as you see it. We were having discussions for the last two to three months. When it was finally settled, then only I had sent my resignation letter to the national general secretary of the party. What you see is just a formality. The process of resignation started much earlier."
Ghosh was among the six TMC MPs who were suspended for their unruly conduct during a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded monsoon parliamentary session.
(With inputs from IANS)
