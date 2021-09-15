ADVERTISEMENT

TMC's Arpita Ghosh Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Ghosh's resignation was accepted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arpita Ghosh resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 15 September.

Her resignation was accepted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, reported PTI, citing a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Ghosh was also among those who was suspended during the ruckus in Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded monsoon session.

