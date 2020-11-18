Twitter Apologised in Writing for Showing Ladakh in China: Lekhi

Lekhi on Wednesday told PTI that Twitter’s affidavit is signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map. She added that Twitter has apologised for hurting Indian sentiment.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance. Twitter remains committed to serving and protecting the public conversation and partnering with the Government of India,” a Twitter Spokesperson said, according to ANI.

Twitter had earlier tendered a verbal apology on 29 October before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review the data protection bill, which is chaired by Lekhi.

