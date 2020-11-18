Twitter Apologised in Writing for Showing Ladakh in China: Lekhi
Twitter had earlier tendered a verbal apology to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Meenakshi Lekhi.
Parliamentary panel's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday, 18 November, told PTI that Twitter has now apologised in writing for showing Ladakh in China.
In October, Twitter had shown Leh, the headquarters and largest town of the Union Territory of Ladakh, as part of China during a live broadcast, causing the Government of India to express its disapproval of the "misrepresentation of the map of India".
“We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geo-tagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China. They have informed that they will rectify it by 30 November,” Lekhi said, according to ANI.
Lekhi on Wednesday told PTI that Twitter’s affidavit is signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map. She added that Twitter has apologised for hurting Indian sentiment.
“Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance. Twitter remains committed to serving and protecting the public conversation and partnering with the Government of India,” a Twitter Spokesperson said, according to ANI.
Twitter had earlier tendered a verbal apology on 29 October before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review the data protection bill, which is chaired by Lekhi.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
