Trump, Melania Try Their Hand at a Charkha in Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Sabarmati Ashram on Monday, 24 February, to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, where Trump sat down to try his hand at a charkha, the iconic spinning wheel used as by Mahatma Gandhi to spin khadi.

After garlanding a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi also showed them a statue of ‘Gandhi’s three monkeys’ and explained their significance.

