Tripura Violence: Govt & Opposition Trade Charges as NHRC Acts on TMC Complaint
NHRC has given the Tripura government four weeks to submit an action taken report regarding the communal violence.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday 3 November served an ultimatum to the Tripura government, giving it four weeks to submit an action taken report regarding the communal violence that took place in the state in October.
The violence began around 19 October and escalated after 21 October continuing for nearly a week. The worst affected districts were South Tripura, Sepahijala, North Tripura and West Tripura districts of Tripura.
A key feature of the violence was the manner in which homes, shops and religious places belonging to the Muslim community were targeted.
The attacks were presented as a retaliation against Hindus in Bangladesh, especially the ISKCON Temple, during Durga Puja earlier in October. However, some have alleged that the violence in Tripura shouldn’t entirely be attributed to what happened in Bangladesh.
WHAT THE NHRC SAID
The NHRC on Tuesday sought an Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police within four weeks following a complaint lodged by the Trinamool Congress.
RTI activist and Trinamool Congress national spokesperson, Saket S. Gokhale lodged a complaint with the NHRC regarding violence against Muslims in the northern district of the state.
“Reports of violence against persons from the religious minority community were also reported but ironically the State machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mob. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area with regard to their life and safety,” Gokhale’s complaint alleges.
In response to the complaint, the NHRC order says:
“The complainant is seeking the intervention of the Commission in the matter. The Commission has considered the complaint and directs its Registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tripura and the Director General of Police, Tripura to submit an action taken report within a period of four weeks”.
Interestingly, Gokhale’s complaint also raises the issue of attacks on Trinamool Congress workers in the state.
There have been allegations that since Tripura has no history of attacks on Muslims, even when Hindus were attacked in neighbouring Bangladesh, the motive for the recent attacks may have been political.
CLAIMS AND COUNTER-CLAIMS
While Muslim organisations and the Opposition have squarely blamed the Hindutva outfits for the violence and accused the ruling BJP of abetting it, the administration and the VHP are alleging a “conspiracy” to “defame the state government”.
Tripura State president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mufti Tayebur Rahman submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Director General (DG) of Police VS Yadav complaining about attacks on seven mosques and several homes belonging to Muslims across the state.
The team send by the Jamiat alleged that the mosque at Naraura Tila under Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district was attacked by miscreants on the night of 23 October last. A part of the mosque was set on fire.
The Jamiat delegation visited Naraura Tila Mosque on 2 November, where they provided financial assistance and urged locals to maintain peace.
On the other hand, Hindutva outfits been raising the issue of the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader Shivaji Sengupta, who was stabbed on his abdomen in Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district on 29 October.
The VHP has denied any role in the attacks on homes and mosques belonging to Muslims
VHP North District president Nani Gopal Debnath has claimed that the violence during their 26 October march at Panisagar was the work of “miscreants” and that the VHP had nothing to do with it.
“We protested the attacks in Bangladesh through a procession at Panisagar. When we reached Chamtilla area, a few people started raising slogans on Islam. Among them, a few even pelted stones while some set fire on three shops with their faces covered,” Debnath alleged while speaking to The Quint.
Meanwhile the violence continued even on 28 October.
A senior police official disclosed on the condition of anonymity that a 32-year-old man Pervais Ali was allegedly beaten up by a group of 3-4 people as he was recording a video of about 35 people roaming when section 144 was clamped in Panisagar sub-division.
He is said to have been rescued by police and shifted to the district hospital in Dharmanagar. Three people were detained by police.
ADMINISTRATION ALLEGES RUMOURS
Inspector General (IG) of Tripura Police (Law and Order) Saurabh Tripathi said “Fake news and rumours are being spread in regard to the incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms”.
BJP MLA from Panisagar Binoy Bhushan Das says that while a mosque was attacked, “reports of arson are false”.
“The opposition is trying to malign the government as many people have joined the BJP,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Opposition is squarely blaming the ruling BJP.
According to CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar, “These types of incidents are instigated by the ruling BJP. Tripura is known for communal peace and harmony. The state government should make sure communal harmony and peace are maintained”.
