Tripura Violence: Govt & Opposition Trade Charges as NHRC Acts on TMC Complaint

While Muslim organisations and the Opposition have squarely blamed the Hindutva outfits for the violence and accused the ruling BJP of abetting it, the administration and the VHP are alleging a “conspiracy” to “defame the state government”.

Tripura State president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mufti Tayebur Rahman submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Director General (DG) of Police VS Yadav complaining about attacks on seven mosques and several homes belonging to Muslims across the state.

The team send by the Jamiat alleged that the mosque at Naraura Tila under Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district was attacked by miscreants on the night of 23 October last. A part of the mosque was set on fire.

The Jamiat delegation visited Naraura Tila Mosque on 2 November, where they provided financial assistance and urged locals to maintain peace.

On the other hand, Hindutva outfits been raising the issue of the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader Shivaji Sengupta, who was stabbed on his abdomen in Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district on 29 October.

The VHP has denied any role in the attacks on homes and mosques belonging to Muslims

VHP North District president Nani Gopal Debnath has claimed that the violence during their 26 October march at Panisagar was the work of “miscreants” and that the VHP had nothing to do with it.

“We protested the attacks in Bangladesh through a procession at Panisagar. When we reached Chamtilla area, a few people started raising slogans on Islam. Among them, a few even pelted stones while some set fire on three shops with their faces covered,” Debnath alleged while speaking to The Quint.

Meanwhile the violence continued even on 28 October.

A senior police official disclosed on the condition of anonymity that a 32-year-old man Pervais Ali was allegedly beaten up by a group of 3-4 people as he was recording a video of about 35 people roaming when section 144 was clamped in Panisagar sub-division.

He is said to have been rescued by police and shifted to the district hospital in Dharmanagar. Three people were detained by police.