Tripura Man Held for Killing Wife, Mother-in-law, Chopping Bodies
The accused reportedly chopped their bodies in front of his two children who were screaming in horror.
In a ghastly incident that took place on 11 January in Tripura's Dhalai district, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law, and then chopped their bodies in front of his two children, as reported by NDTV. The police was informed about the incident after locals found the two women lying in a pool of blood.
The accused later consumed poison and was found unconscious in his in-laws' home, the police said. He is a resident of Hapania in West Tripura, about 7 km from Agartala. Police said that the accused has been arrested and his medical examination has been conducted.
‘’We have yet to find the motive behind the attack, as we have not been able to question him till now," sub-divisional police officer Ashish Dasgupta said, as reported by NDTV.
The accused is undergoing treatment at the GBP Hospital in Agartala and will be produced in a local court. The children have been handed over to the Dhalai Child Welfare Officer.
As per investigation, the wife of the accused along with the children had been living at their grandmother’s house for the past four months. The couple was reportedly facing issues in their marriage and were heading for a divorce.
Dasgupta further mentioned that the Police will only be able to come up with conclusive information about the motive of the murder after a thorough investigation.
The grisly murders have infuriated the locals who are demanding the accused to be handed over to them. In order to keep the crowd under control, Tripura State Rifles personnel have been deployed in the area.
(With inputs from NDTV)
