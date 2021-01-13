Tripura Man Held for Killing Wife, Mother-in-law, Chopping Bodies

In a ghastly incident that took place on 11 January in Tripura's Dhalai district, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law, and then chopped their bodies in front of his two children, as reported by NDTV. The police was informed about the incident after locals found the two women lying in a pool of blood.

The accused later consumed poison and was found unconscious in his in-laws' home, the police said. He is a resident of Hapania in West Tripura, about 7 km from Agartala. Police said that the accused has been arrested and his medical examination has been conducted.