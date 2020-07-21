Tripura CM Says Jats, Punjabis Have ‘Less Brains,’ Clarifies Later

In his latest dispatch, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb was heard unfavourably comparing people from different parts of the country, saying Jats and Punjabis had ‘less brains’ but were physically strong.

Following an uproar over his comments , the CM has taken to Twitter to clarify that he was voicing the opinion of some people about Punjabis and Jats, not his own.

“I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have lived among them for a long time. I have many friends from this community. I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India,” he tweeted.