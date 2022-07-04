Tribal Woman Thrashed, Paraded With Garland of Shoes in MP's Dewas; 11 Arrested
mp tribal woman thrashed abused publicly humiliated in Dewas
After multiple dreadful videos of a tribal woman being thrashed and paraded with her husband on her shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district went viral, police have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.
The incident occurred in Borpadav village under Udaipur Police station limits in Dewas district on Sunday, 3 July, and came to light a date later on Monday.
The 32-year-old tribal woman was publicly thrashed and humiliated by her husband and other members of the village after she was allegedly caught having an affair.
In one of the videos, the woman was seen with a garland of shoes around her neck while in another, the husband was seen riding on top of the woman with the help of some locals. In yet another video, the woman was seen being thrashed by belts and dragged by her hair across the village. She fell a short while after.
The husband, Mangilal Bhilala, filed a missing persons report after his wife had left home around a week ago and he came to know about the alleged affair from their children who had seen their mother with another person of the village, Hari Singh Sisodiya.
11 Arrested After The Videos Went Viral
A case was registered by Dewas police naming 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 294 (using obscene language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (insult the modesty of woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The woman told police that she was married off at the age of 15 and had an abusive husband who used to beat her up frequently.
"In the matter related to the Borpadav village, a case has been registered against 11 people with names on the complaint of Harisingh. We are investigating into the matter and those involved in the case will not be shown leniency."Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dewas.
(with inputs from Arvind Choukse)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.