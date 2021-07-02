19-Yr-Old MP Tribal Girl Thrashed by Kin, Hung from Tree; 4 Held
The matter came to light when the videos of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, 2 July.
A 19-year-old tribal woman was dragged by her hair, tied to a tree, and brutally beaten up in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district for allegedly running away from her in-laws house.
According to Alirajpur police, the incident occurred 350 kilometres away from the state capital, Bhopal, in the tribal-dominated Badi Phul Talaw village on 28 June, 2021.
The area comes under the jurisdiction of Bohri police station.
The police said that the members of her family were upset with the girl because she ran away from her in-laws' house only three months after the marriage.
The visuals showed the victim's father, Kel Bhel, and her three cousins –Bhuwan Bhel, Karam Bhel and Dinesh Bhel – striking her with wooden sticks and saying, "Stop crying. Will you run away again?"
Another video showed her relatives, including her father, assaulting her while she was tied up and hung from a tree.
FIR Registered Against Four People
Soon after the video went viral, Alirajpur Police took the cognizance of the matter and register an FIR against four persons under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending thereby to dishonour that person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.
“The FIR was registered against four persons under relevant sections of the IPC and they were rounded up,” said Vijay Bhagwani, superintendent of police, Alirajpur.
“The victim was taken to her mother after her medical checkup and I have asked the officials of the Department of Women and Child Development to look after her,” Bhagwani added.
