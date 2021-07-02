19-Yr-Old MP Tribal Girl Thrashed by Kin, Hung from Tree; 4 Held

Soon after the video went viral, Alirajpur Police took the cognizance of the matter and register an FIR against four persons under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending thereby to dishonour that person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

“The FIR was registered against four persons under relevant sections of the IPC and they were rounded up,” said Vijay Bhagwani, superintendent of police, Alirajpur.

“The victim was taken to her mother after her medical checkup and I have asked the officials of the Department of Women and Child Development to look after her,” Bhagwani added.