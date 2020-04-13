Travel Nod to Wadhawans: Shiv Sena Trains Guns at Ex-CM Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Monday, 13 April, said that the IPS officer, who gave permission to scam accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others to travel to a hill station amid lockdown, was appointed in the state Home department by previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It is now clear who is actually behind IPS officer Amitabh Gupta’s decision and on whose instructions he would have put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a “crisis”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said without taking any name.

“This clearly indicates a conspiracy plot, which could not succeed,” it added.