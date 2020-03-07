3 More Cases of Coronavirus Reported in India, Taking Total to 34

The samples of all 42 people in Gujarat who were suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, the state government said on Saturday, as per PTI.

A government official said 29 of these samples were tested at the BJ Medical College’s laboratory here, while 11 were sent to Pune and two to Mumbai.

As per an official release, 2,068 people with travel history to China were placed under surveillance, and 1,146 of them have completed their 28-day observation period and are in fine health.

As many as 18,018 passengers of 162 flights have been screened at the Ahmedabad airport as also 1,989 crew members on 49 ships in ports in the state, it informed.