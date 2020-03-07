3 More Cases of Coronavirus Reported in India, Taking Total to 34

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in India on Saturday, 7 March, reported news agency ANI. Of the three cases, two are from Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one in Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation on the novel coronavirus and action taken by the ministries.
3 More Cases of Coronavirus Reported in India
70 People Trapped as Hotel Used for Coronavirus Quarantining Collapses in China
Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel building housing quarantined coronavirus suspects collapsed in China's Quanzhou city on Saturday, according to the official media, a PTI report said.
Thirty-three people were rescued after the 80-room hotel collapsed in Fujian Province at around 7.30 pm local time. Around 70 people were trapped under the rubble, state-run Xinhua News agency reported.
Samples of 42 Suspected Coronavirus Patients Test Negative in Gujarat
The samples of all 42 people in Gujarat who were suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, the state government said on Saturday, as per PTI.
A government official said 29 of these samples were tested at the BJ Medical College’s laboratory here, while 11 were sent to Pune and two to Mumbai.
As per an official release, 2,068 people with travel history to China were placed under surveillance, and 1,146 of them have completed their 28-day observation period and are in fine health.
As many as 18,018 passengers of 162 flights have been screened at the Ahmedabad airport as also 1,989 crew members on 49 ships in ports in the state, it informed.
