Travelling to Oman, Singapore, Qatar? Check These COVID Guidelines

Qatar:

1) Only Permanent Residency Holders of Qatar can travel to the country from 1 August after obtaining an exceptional entry permit to return from the Qatar government portal

2) Passengers who are permitted to travel must install “Ehteraz” app on their phone. Passengers are also required to book a room in a quarantine hotel for one week through Discover Qatar portal before arriving in the country

3) Passengers are required to carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test which was taken not less than 48 hours prior to the departure from an accredited medical centre in India

Oman:

1) All Omani nationals are allowed to enter the country and are subject to a 14-day domestic quarantine period

2) Passengers who are not Omani nationals are required to possess a special permission letter by the Ministry of External Affairs or the Oman government through the embassy or a sponsor

3) All incoming passengers are required to download the Tarassud+ application on their phones before their arrival

4) All incoming passengers are required to obtain a bracelet from authorities to wear during the quarantine

5) All incoming passengers are required to have valid health insurance for the full duration of their stay in Oman