‘Traitors’: Kannada Media on 3 Kashmiri Students Held for Sedition

The Karnataka police on Saturday, 15 February, briefly let off three Kashmiri students of the KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi, who were booked for sedition, reportedly over lack of evidence. The three students were arrested on Saturday after a video of them saying “Pakistan,” and later “Zindabad,” as a song used by the Pakistan armed forces played in the background, went viral.

After the three students were briefly let off, members of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Shri Rama Sene gathered outside the Gokul Road Police Station and began demanding why the three students were let off. They burnt tyres and called the three students “anti-nationals.”