The Indian Railways Passenger Name Record is a unique number provided to a passenger once a train ticket booking has been processed. The PNR consists of the passengers details, itinerary of the passenger or a group of passengers travelling together. It also states where the train ticket has been Confirmed, on a Waiting List (WL) or is under Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC).Most importantly, the PNR states the coach, seat number, class of travel, train name and date and time of train departure.How is a PNR Number Generated?The PNR number consists of 10 digits, where the first 3 digits specify the PRS (Passenger Reservation System) from which the ticket is booked. The first digit of the PNR number specify that the zone of the train (starting station of the train) of the ticket. The following numbers belong to the below mentioned zones respectivelyZone 1 – Issued from the SCR zone (Secundarabad PRS)Zone 2, 3 – Issued from NR, NCR, NWR, or NER zone (New Delhi PRS)Zone 4, 5 – Issued from SR, SWR, or SCR zone (Chennai PRS)Zone 6, 7 – Issued from NFR, ECR, ER, EcoR, SER or SECR zone (Kolkata PRS)Zone 8, 9 – Issued from CR, WCR, or WR zone (Mumbai PRS)The last 7 digits are randomly generated digits, only to make the PNR number unique.Ways To Check IRCTC PNR StatusYou can understand your PNR live status and train info from multiple sources that include:PNR status check for railway reservation using SMS/phone: SMS PNR and send to 139 or call 139PNR Status Enquiry at railway station countersCheck in Final reservation chartsTo avoid overcrowding at railway stations amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism's (IRCTC) SMS services on the number 139 – Rail Sampark – is your best option to know more about your existing train bookings. The SMS service allows passengers to know more about their PNR, station, accommodation availability, current train running position, PRS ticket cancellation and fare enquiry.If you want to know how to book railways tickets on IRCTC website or app, here is a complete FAQ and guide for you.Zones From Which PNR Is IssuedThere are several zones of the Indian Railways from which the PNR is issued:NR: Northern RailwaysNER: North Eastern RailwaysNFR: Northeast Frontier RailwaysER: Eastern RailwaysSER: South Eastern RailwaysSCR: South Central RailwaysSR: Southern RailwaysCR: Central RailwaysWR: Western RailwaysSWR: South Western RailwaysNWR: North Western RailwaysWCR: West Central RailwaysNCR: North Central RailwaysSECR: South East Central RailwaysECoR: East Coast RailwaysECR: East Central Railways