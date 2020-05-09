Avoiding the hassle and long queues for booking a train ticket is now a lot simpler, all thanks to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile applications. Here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about booking tickets on the IRCTC website and app:How to book tickets on IRCTC website?In order too book tickets, you have to sign up for a IRCTC ID and then proceed with log in. Click on the book ticket option and fill in the travel details after selecting the train you wish to take. Add the passenger details and re-check it once before submitting. After confirmation, you can make the payment through the options available.Can we book a ticket on IRCTC at night?Online booking of the tickets are allowed from 00:20 am to 11:45 pm on all days, including Sundays, as per IRCTC.What is the mode of Payment?After entering the details, you can make the payment through Net Banking, Credit card, debit card, cash cards, e-wallets, BHIM/UPI, and others to make the payment in order to book your tickets.The ticket amount has debited from my account but the ticket has not been booked. What should I do?In this case, check on the ‘Booked tickets’ list and see whether your ticket has been booked or not. In case, you do not find your ticket in the list, your amount will be credited back to you in full without levying any charges.What is the maximum number of bookings per month?IRCTC users can book only 6 tickets per ID in a month. However, users whose Aadhar-verification of the account has been completed can book 12 tickets per ID in a month.Is ID proof required for booking?While booking the ticket in IRCTC, ID proof is not required. However, while travelling, you need to carry valid identity proof with you. Some of them has been listed like your passport, voter ID, Driving licence, Pan Card, Unique Identification Card “Aadhaar”, m-Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar, etc. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.