'Tragedy Follows': Vismaya's Brother Among Sailors Trapped in Equatorial Guinea
Vismaya V Nair had died by suicide following alleged dowry harassment in Kerala in 2021.
Vijith V Nair, 28, is worried that tragedy keeps following him where ever he goes. Nair is the brother of Vismaya V Nair, a 23-year-old woman, who died by suicide because of alleged harassment over dowry in Kerala.
Vijith Nair is now trapped aboard the MT Heroic Idun, an oil vessel, which is currently detained by Equatorial Guinean authorities over alleged "maritime offenses." Other than Nair, 15 Indians are trapped aboard the ship which could soon be handed over the Nigerian Navy for prosecution for the said offenses.
Speaking to The Quint, over the phone from aboard the ship, Nair said, "My family is really worried. During the past few days I was able to be in touch with them over the phone. But if we are handed over to the Nigerian authorities, communication too could become restricted."
According to a letter issued by Equatorial Guinea, the ship was detained for "illegal entry into the jurisdictional waters of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, sailing without flying any flag...as well as sailing and remaining in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Annobon Island and for leaving the waters without authorisation..."
According to the crew, the ship entered the waters because it followed a Nigerian naval vessel which had asked it to follow them.
The Crew Wants To Go Home
Nair had become a familiar face in Kerala when his sister died by suicide in 2021. He was one among the witnesses who testified against Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar for harassing her and driving her to death. Kumar was later charged with dowry harassments charges and was convicted by a lower court in Kerala.
Vijith Nair said, "I joined work on the ship, which is owned by a company based in Norway, six months ago. For the past three months, I have been detained aboard the ship and also on Equatorial Guinean shore. I feel terrible, and along with other members of the crew, I want to return home."
The ship's crew has 26 sailors, and Nair is the third officer aboard the ship. The crew has also reached out to India's Ministry of External Affairs.
"I am not well both mentally and physically. I tested for Malaria twice during the past three months," Nair said. Among other members of the crew, three have suffered from Malaria and Typhoid, he claimed.
'Don't Know What To Do'
When Nair reached out to The Quint on 5 November, he was stationed aboard the ship and was being "treated well" by the authorities. "I am tired and am not able to understand why this has happened to me. I was only recovering from the shock of losing my sister. Now this has brought a halt to my life," Nair said.
According to the crew, the company that owns the vessel has already paid a hefty fine to Equatorial Guinea. Despite paying the fine, the ship is being held illegally, the crew has claimed.
Nair said that Nigerian authorities could incarcerate the crew, pending investigation. "I do not know what to do. I am not sure whether I will ever return home," Nair said. The crew has released various video messages asking the Indian authorities to intervene. Apart from Indians, the crew also has nationals of Sri Lanka, Poland, and Philippines.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Nigeria Vismaya V Nair Vijith V Nair
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.