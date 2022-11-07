Why Have 16 Indian Sailors Been Held for Over 80 Days in Equatorial Guinea?

The crew however could not identify the craft as it was night and the craft did not have its Automatic Identification System switched on.

The crew was later told that this was not the normal course of action by the Nigerian Navy and that the vessel should not have followed any unauthorised orders. Even the AKPO terminal security could not positively identify the craft.

Fearing for the security of the crew, the ship sailed out of the location at full speed. The next day, on 9 August, the crew was informed that the unidentified craft was indeed a Nigerian naval vessel.

Three days later, the ship was arrested by an Equatorial Guinean naval vessel.