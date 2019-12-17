Traffic Advisory: Road 13A, Okhla Underpass Closed for Vehicles

Road No 13A (Vishwasji Sadak) between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj in Delhi is closed for vehicle traffic due to a demonstration, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. Those coming from Noida are advised to take the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND) or the Akshardham route to reach Delhi.

Those commuting to Noida from Mathura Road are advised to take the Ashram Chowk, DND or the Noida link road. The Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.