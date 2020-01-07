Bharat Bandh on 8 Jan, 25 Crore to Protest ‘Anti-People Policies’

Ten central trade unions on Monday, 6 January, said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on 8 January to protest against the government's ‘anti-people’ policies.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September to go on a nationwide strike on 8 January 2020.

“We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on 8 January 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the Government. The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure on any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on 2 January 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions,” the central trade unions (CTUs) said in a joint statement.