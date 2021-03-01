‘Toolkit’ Case: Nikita Jacob Moves Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail
The court has listed the plea for Tuesday and it will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmender Rana
Lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob, accused by the Delhi Police in the ‘toolkit’ case has moved the Delhi Sessions Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
The court has listed the plea for Tuesday, 2 March and it will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmender Rana, Live Law reported.
The Principal Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 17 February, had granted transit anticipatory bail for three weeks to Jacob and had also asked her to furnish a bond of Rs 25,000.
This came after non-bailable warrants were issued against Jacob and another activist, Shantanu Muluk.
Muluk had been granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court in connection with the case a day prior to Jacob.
Who Is Nikita Jacob?
The Delhi Police said that Jacob is one of the creators of the ‘toolkit’, while Muluk was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created.
“The initial examination of Nikita revealed that she and her associates, Shantanu and Disha, had created the ‘toolkit’ Google document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document and all others are its editors,” the police said.
The police further revealed that a Zoom meeting took place on 11 January, attended by Jacob and Shantanu and organised by the Poetic Justice Foundation, which the police deems as a ‘pro-Khalistani’ organisation, in which "the modalities of the Global Day of Action were worked out".
Jacob has told the Delhi Police that her intent was never to incite violence and there was nothing illegal in what she did. In a statement to the Delhi Police, accessed by Hindustan Times, the 30-year-old had stated that the document was simply an “information pack".
(With inputs from Live Law.)
