‘Toolkit’ Probe: Delhi Police Quiz Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk

In a press briefing on Monday, 15 Feburary the Delhi Police had said that Shantanu was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created.

“The initial examination of Nikita revealed that she and her associates, Shantanu and Disha, had created the ‘toolkit’ Google document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document and all others are its editors,” the police also said.

The police further claimed that a Zoom meeting took place on 11 January, attended by Jacob and Shantanu and organised by the Poetic Justice Foundation – which the police deems as a ‘pro-Khalistani’ organisation, in which "the modalities of the Global Day of Action were worked out".

Arrested activist Ravi has denied being part of any conspiracy and said that she didn't create the toolkit and just made two edits to it.

Unprecedented chaos took place during the 72nd Republic Day as the farmers’ tractor rally turned violent at several places in the national capital, with tear gas shelling and lathi charge on protesters and clashes at the Red Fort.