'To Help Other Students': Father of Indian Slain in Ukraine To Donate Son's Body

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the body of an Indian student who died in war-torn Ukraine will be airlifted to Bengaluru, the deceased's father on Saturday, 19 March, said that he would donate his son Naveen's body to a hospital.

Naveen's father said that once his son's body arrives in Bengaluru, it will be taken to their village in Haveri for visitors, including political leaders, to pay their last respects. A puja function will be held in the village, he added. "In the evening, we will take my son's body to SS Medical College, Davangere. It will help the future medical students," the father said.