TN Man Dies After Being ‘Thrashed’ by Police, Sub-Inspector Held

A 47-year-old man was repeatedly beaten up by police officers at a check post in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Tuesday, 22 June. He succumbed to his injuries the next day, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as A Murugesan, a fruit stall owner from Salem’s Edayappati, who ran his business in Vazhapadi.

He was brutally assaulted by three officers at the Pappinaickenpatti check post under the Yethapur police station limits. The officers hit Murugesan with lathis until he fell unconscious.