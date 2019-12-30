Police Action Against Anti-CAA Kolam Sparks Protest Across TN

What would have been a small but innovative protest on a street in Chennai’s Besant Nagar has now blown into a statewide phenomenon. On Sunday, police had detained seven people who had drawn kolams or rangolis outside houses and on the streets with slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This has prompted many people across Tamil Nadu including political leaders to join the protest by drawing similar kolams in front of their houses too.

Elaborate kolams with anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages were drawn outside DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi’s house in CIT Colony on Sunday night. In fact, the wordings 'Venadam CAA NRC' (We don't want CAA NRC') with two kolam designs on the sides was painted in front of her house as rain would have otherwise washed away the rice or lime stone powder with which these designs are generally drawn.