Don’t Stop MPLAD Funds, Ready to Give Away Full Salary: TMC to PM

TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 8 April, not to suspend the MPLAD funds scheme as it would impact development works at the grassroots level and demanded a financial moratorium on debt servicing for West Bengal to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Bandopadhyay, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha, spoke to the prime minister during a video-conference Modi held with the floor leaders of different parties in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain the fast-spreading virus in the country.