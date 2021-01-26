TMC MLA Ghosal Resigns From 2 Posts, Speaks Out Against Leadership
The politics of defections has become a talking point in the state ahead of the April-May 2021 Assembly elections
Trinamool Congress MLA Prabir Ghosal on Tuesday, 26 January announced his resignation from two party posts as the district core committee member and spokesperson. He added that he will continue to serve as a member of the assembly, “keeping in mind the needs of people”.
“I have been forced to take this decision as there is an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do my work in my constituency” he said quoted Indian Express.
The MLA also criticised the leadership and said “party leaders who are eager to work for the people are always stopped by a coterie in the TMC”, quoted Hindustan Times. He raised the issue of incomplete construction of a road in his constituency, and claimed to have brought up matters of development since the Lok Sabha polls but to no fruition.
Party sources allege that there is bad blood over ‘organisational matters’ between Ghosal and TMC Hooghly district President Dilip Yadav reported PTI.
‘Not Invited'
The MLA did not confirm joining the opposition BJP which has been making a steady entry into West Bengal for the 294 member state assembly elections. Ghosal has not announced any plans of quitting TMC, reported Indian Express.
Earlier on Monday, the Uttarpara MLA claimed he was “not invited” to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly district.
Trinamool Congress has seen a string of leaders, across levels, joining the BJP in recent weeks. The most high-profile defection was that of former state transport minister and party honcho, Suvendu Adhikari, defecting to the BJP, at an Amit Shah rally in Bengal.
The politics of defections has become a talking point in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.
(With inputs from PTI, Indian Express and HT)
