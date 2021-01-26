TMC MLA Ghosal Resigns From 2 Posts, Speaks Out Against Leadership

Trinamool Congress MLA Prabir Ghosal on Tuesday, 26 January announced his resignation from two party posts as the district core committee member and spokesperson. He added that he will continue to serve as a member of the assembly, “keeping in mind the needs of people”.

“I have been forced to take this decision as there is an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do my work in my constituency” he said quoted Indian Express.