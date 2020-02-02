TM Krishna Releases Book on Unsung Heroes, the Mrdangam Makers

Musician, activist, writer, and Magsaysay awardee, TM Krishna humbly devoted his book 'Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers’ to the creators of the mrdangam, the percussion instrument that is fundamental to Carnatic music.

On 2 February, the book was launched at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.



Describing the motive of the book, the singer told The Quint, "The book is completely the voice of people from different generations, different regions. There are multiple narratives - it is part of society, politics, it is sociological, it is about the anatomy of the animal, about the skin, about possessing. I hope the reader goes back asking questions."