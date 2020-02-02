TM Krishna Releases Book on Unsung Heroes, the Mrdangam Makers
“When I looked back at my books, I realised there was no mention of the makers of the musical instruments that are part of every kutcheri. And in spite of growing up in a world of Carnatic music, I was unaware of the lives of these makers. I knew nothing. Thus began my journey to write this book.”TM Krishna, Singer
Musician, activist, writer, and Magsaysay awardee, TM Krishna humbly devoted his book 'Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers’ to the creators of the mrdangam, the percussion instrument that is fundamental to Carnatic music.
On 2 February, the book was launched at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.
Describing the motive of the book, the singer told The Quint, "The book is completely the voice of people from different generations, different regions. There are multiple narratives - it is part of society, politics, it is sociological, it is about the anatomy of the animal, about the skin, about possessing. I hope the reader goes back asking questions."
The Sebastian in the title of the book indicates the oldest families of mrdangam makers and the name is representative of every maker in the state, said the singer.
'Sebastian & Sons' can be seen as an unabashed exploration of the workings of caste discrimination through a case study of the mridangam.
Along with Raj Mohan Gandhi and VCK chief Thirumavalavan, all the mrdangam makers together officially launched the book. The singer felicitated the 'Periya thalas' (senior most in the industry) with shawls.
Lauding the singer for this narrative, Thirumavalavan stressed upon how deep-rooted caste discrimination is in the world of Carnatic music. "Holding the mrndangam by his feet, the maker ties up and makes the instrument, which is what he (the singer) keeps inside his pooja room. But he, the maker, is not allowed even inside his house. That is how massive the difference is," he said.
Controversy That Got Everyone Talking
Just two days before, Kalakshetra Foundation had withdrawn the permission to host the launch stating the content of the book would instigate political, cultural and social disharmony. This created a lot of furore amongst musicians and the public.
Taking a dig at the foundation, Raj Mohan Gandhi said, "It was wrong for them to shut the door on such a pioneering book. But actually, this in turn has opened several doors and made this launch the talk of the town."
Stories of Six Generations
Experts view 'Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers’, as a timely, well-researched book where TM Krishna profiles the unsung heroes who have, for generations, handcrafted the mrdangam. Speaking to at least six generations of makers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, the singer talked of how each of their skill, technique and finish are starkly different.
Parlandu, the brilliant mrdangam maker and the legendary player, Palghat Mani Iyer dominate the narrative. While Iyer’s fame is known far and wide, it was heart warming to hear Krishna recall the contributions of Parlandu, a Dalit Christian who was the second of Sebastian’s three sons “who ruled the mrdangam-making industry”.
Keeping the Cow and Brahmin Apart
In an excerpt, TM Krishna talked about keeping the cow and brahmins apart. He touched upon how the skin of the cow is used to make a part of the mrdangam but the brahmins are shielded from the manufacturing process that includes cow slaughter.
In a chat with journalist Kavita Muralidharan, the VCK chief also pointed out that the caste discrimination is quite evident in the difference in the culture that is inside the sabhas and outside, and these two are exclusive. She told T M Krishna that he has, in a way, served to be a bridge between the two, taking forward the discourse between the marginalised and the celebrated.
The singer retorted, “Despite voicing my objection to the discrimination on several levels, at the end of the day I am still in a privileged position in terms of caste, language and several other factors. And when I was speaking to these makers, who use science, math, history to create a beautiful instrument, I was very careful to find my line - When do I stop so that I am not invading into their privacy? Is it my place to ask them these?"
