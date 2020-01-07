Protesters March 10 km Seeking Sole Capital Status for Amaravati

While the expert committee constituted by the government, as well as the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) roped in to study the issue of the capital at Amaravati have both recommended the relocation of the capital, the final decision has been deferred to a High Powered Committee which is expected to announce its decision in about two weeks.

For the past 20 days, protesters have been employing various forms of protest to bring attention to the issue, including drawing rangolis and writing ‘mercy killing’ petitions to the President. On Monday, the Amaravati JAC reportedly called for colleges and schools in Guntur to be closed to protest the three capital proposal.