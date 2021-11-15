‘This Is Nothing but Revenge’: Family of Arrested J&K Tribal Activist

The family members of a tribal activist, who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for allegedly instigating people, have rejected the police allegations and said that the charges levied against him are “false and baseless”.

Talib Hussain, an activist who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, has been booked for his “Facebook video” that raised questions against the circumstances that led to the killing of a tribal youth in CRPF firing in Anantnag last month.

An official document reveals that FIR No. 65 of 2021 dated 9 October stands registered against Hussain under Sections 505 (spreading rumours or fake news) and 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).