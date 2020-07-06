Thiruvananthapuram to Be Under ‘Triple Lockdown’: What This Means

Triple lockdown is a three-phased COVID-19 containment strategy, which was followed in Kasaragod district in April. This strategy involves three stages, or ‘locks’. In the first stage, strict lockdown will be enforced in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limit. Vehicles and persons will not be allowed to enter or exit the corporation limit.

The second stage will be implemented in a cluster area, where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Since these areas contain primary and secondary contacts, a lockdown will prevent further spread to neighbouring areas.

As part of the third stage, the lockdown will be implemented in the houses of persons diagnosed with COVID-19. This stage is critical to prevent community spread.

When a triple lockdown is enforced in an area, no vehicle is allowed to ply, residents are allowed to exit the house only to buy essentials or in case of an emergency. Violators are to be either sent back home or penalised.

When the triple lockdown was introduced in Kasaragod in April, the police also home-delivered groceries and other essentials. Kasaragod district, with the help of police, was able to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases by May.