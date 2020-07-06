India Becomes 3rd Worst-Affected Country as COVID Tally Nears 7 L
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 24,248 to 6,97,413, while the death toll increased by 425 to 19,693 on Monday, 6 July. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,53,287 active cases in the country, while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
With this, India has become the third worst-affected country globally, overtaking Russia, which has reported 6,80,283 cases, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, monuments in and around Agra, including the Taj Mahal, are not reopening on Monday in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. "In the interest of the public, it has been decided that opening monuments in Agra will not be advisable as of now," said a notice issued by the district authorities on Sunday, reported Reuters. This comes after the Centre allowed the reopening of monuments from 6 July as part of its 'Unlock' plan.
- A ‘triple lockdown’ is in force in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area in Kerala from 6 am on Monday for a week
- Delhi on Sunday reported 2,244 new infections on Sunday, taking its tally to 99,444
- Kerala has decided to put in place coronavirus safety regulations that will last till July 2021
'Triple Lockdown' in Force in Thiruvananthapuram for a Week
A 'triple lockdown' with more restrictions is in force in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area in Kerala from 6 am on Monday for a week, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
While shops selling essential items are exempted from the lockdown, major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed.
Over 99 Lakh Samples Tested Till Now
The total number of samples tested up to 5 July stands at 99,69,662, of which 1,80,596 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.
24,248 New COVID-19 Cases in India, Tally Nears 7 Lakh
Agra Monuments, Including Taj Mahal, to Not Reopen Today
