India Becomes 3rd Worst-Affected Country as COVID Tally Nears 7 L

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 24,248 to 6,97,413, while the death toll increased by 425 to 19,693 on Monday, 6 July. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,53,287 active cases in the country, while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

With this, India has become the third worst-affected country globally, overtaking Russia, which has reported 6,80,283 cases, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, monuments in and around Agra, including the Taj Mahal, are not reopening on Monday in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. "In the interest of the public, it has been decided that opening monuments in Agra will not be advisable as of now," said a notice issued by the district authorities on Sunday, reported Reuters. This comes after the Centre allowed the reopening of monuments from 6 July as part of its 'Unlock' plan.