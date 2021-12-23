‘They Are Trying To Disrupt Peace’: CM Channi on Ludhiana District Court Blast
The blast reportedly took place in a public toilet on the second floor of the court complex.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited a city hospital after a blast took place in Ludhiana District court complex on Thursday, 23 December, leaving at least one dead and four injured.
Earlier, reacting to the incident, Channi had said, "First they tried sacrilege, now this. They are trying to disrupt peace. Those found guilty will not be spared."
Later, he stated in a tweet, "We would not let any person disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony of the state."
Meanwhile, linking the blast to Pakistan, Deputy Punjab CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was quoted as saying, "Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn't want us stable," news agency ANI reported.
However, Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya refused from commenting on "anything" and said, "Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert, the public should also be careful."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramana, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and several others reacted to the incident.
Calling the blast "extremely condemnable", Gandhi said "strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty."
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed deep shock at the incident and asked the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to enquire about the developments.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issued a video statement saying, "Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab before the State Assembly elections. The people of Punjab should stay united."
Meanwhile, Congress Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu said that "the blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law and order problem in Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere prayers for speedy recovery of the injured."
Former state CM Captain Amarinder Singh also tweeted on the incident.
