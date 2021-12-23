‘They Are Trying To Disrupt Peace’: CM Channi on Ludhiana District Court Blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited a city hospital after a blast took place in Ludhiana District court complex on Thursday, 23 December, leaving at least one dead and four injured.

Earlier, reacting to the incident, Channi had said, "First they tried sacrilege, now this. They are trying to disrupt peace. Those found guilty will not be spared."

Later, he stated in a tweet, "We would not let any person disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony of the state."

The blast reportedly took place in a public toilet on the second floor of the court complex.