2 Feared Dead, Several Injured in Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex
An explosion has taken place in the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, 23 December.
Several people were injured and at least two people are believed to be dead in an explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, 23 December, sources said.
The blast reportedly took place in a public toilet on the second floor of the court complex.
Without divulging details, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he is heading to Ludhiana.
"I am going to Ludhiana to take cognizance of the situation. Some anti-national elements are resorting to such activities as Assembly elections are approaching. The government is on alert. The people should also stay alert," he said.
"First they tried sacrilege, now this. They are trying to disrupt peace. Those found guilty will not be spared," he added.
Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter to say that he was saddened to hear about the demise of the two individuals.
"Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this (sic)," he said.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government saying that it has failed to uphold law and order in the state and that such an incident ahead of the elections reflects on its performance.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.