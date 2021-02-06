‘Ambitious Girl’ Meena Harris ‘Unintimidated’ by Hate & Threats

Although she has been in the limelight along with her aunt Kamala throughout last year – supporting her, standing by her side, showing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Harris household – her political side runs deeper than just that.

In 2008, Meena worked on youth-vote organising for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. Her mother Maya, who, too, worked for Kamala Harris as her campaign chairwoman, has previously also worked as a senior policy adviser on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Maya and Kamala’s mother and Meena’s grandmother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who has been described as an inspiration to the Harris family, was a biomedical scientist and civil rights activist.

In several interviews, both Meena and Kamala Harris have credited Shyamala Gopalan for imbuing a desire for social change and female empowerment into their family and these ideas get reflected in her recent tweets as well.