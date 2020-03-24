Theni: 8, Including 3 Kids, Trapped in Forest Fire, Rescue Ops On

Eight persons including three children are trapped in a forest fire in the Western Ghats region in Theni district on Tuesday, 24 March. Rescue operations are underway.

According to an officer from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the people in the group are believed to be natives of Rasingapuram in Bodinayakkanur taluk in Theni district. “I think they work in the estates in Kerala, on the other side of the hills. Since there are no bus services, they might have chosen to walk through the hills to reach their homes,” he told TNM.

The department officials got an alert call from relatives of those who were trapped in the fire around 2:30 pm on Tuesday. The group was reportedly returning from Pooppaara in Kerala to their village in the foothills of Western Ghats in Rasingapuram.